'I love you Chief' Medic's last text before he dies from COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency Medical Services Captain Shane Clifford is remembered for his loyalty, selflessness, and humor. The 44-year-old died from COVID-19 complications this week.

At the EMS building in Sumner County, they've been watching candid videos of Clifford to honor the prankster who always made them laugh. All you have to do is watch his TikTok to crack a smile. "He was hilarious,” EMS Chief Greg Miller said. “One minute you wanted to hug his neck and the next you wanted to wring his neck."

Clifford served his community for two decades where he saved countless lives.

"I texted him and asked him if he was OK, and he said he was having a little bit of trouble breathing, and I said, 'I’m thinking about you. I’m praying for you,' and the last text he sent to me he said, 'I love you Chief,'" Miller said.

Miller and Captain Jackson Boyd said Clifford was best friends with everyone. It's hard to keep the tears from falling when they reflect on the good times. "I will remember Shane from his practical jokes that he constantly played on us, and his heart that he had for his family," Boyd said.

He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Lavonne, and their two kids. "We will help them through that," Boyd said.

In his free time, Clifford would take supplies to hurricane survivors. He was always willing to help someone in need. He also worked as a realtor and enjoyed fishing.

"We wake up tomorrow morning and we start it all over again, but his memory will definitely last forever for us," Boyd said.

Clifford's funeral is planned for Friday at 11 a.m. at Long Hollow Baptist Church. After the service, there will be a procession from the church to White House Memorial Gardens.

To help his family pay for medical bills, a fundraiser through Facebook and GoFundMe have been set up.