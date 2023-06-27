'I miss her every day': Daughter still searching for answers to her mother's death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four years after a Clarksville woman was beaten to death in her home, the search for her killer continues.

"I miss her all the time," said Tiffany Moody, Carol Bowman's daughter. "She was really sweet and kind, and she always stayed to herself."

Moody said 60-year-old Bowman was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was known for her generous spirit.

"I remember her telling me one time the neighbor needed eggs or something, and if she had it she would give it to you," Moody said.

Moody said she still can't understand who would want to hurt her mother. She said nothing was out of the ordinary in the days prior to Bowman's death.

Clarksville police said Bowman's neighbors were concerned they hadn't seen her in a few days and called police. When officers conducted a welfare check at Bowman's home at 102 Church Court on May 27, 2019, they made a startling discovery.

"When officers made entry to the house, she was seated on the couch and she had sustained obvious blunt force trauma to her head," said Detective Keenan Carlton with the Clarksville Police Department.

Carlton said there were no witnesses to the crime, and Bowman lived alone. He said some neighbors have shared some information, but detectives need more people to come forward with details to help heat up the investigation.

"I’m confident that there is someone out there who knows what happened," Carlton said. "I would encourage them do to what they hope someone else would do for them if it was their loved one’s case."

Bowman's daughter said finally getting answers would mean a lot to her family.

"How does someone get away with doing something like this?" Moody said. "Just come forward, please."

If you have any information on who killed Carol Bowman you can call Clarksville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 931-645-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com, and leave a tip. You could earn a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of the person responsible.