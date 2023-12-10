'I said it's time to go': Clarksville man recounts living through a tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Kate, it's time to go."

Those were the words Steve Jackson uttered before he and his family of five ran to a bathroom to hide — to find a safe place, to find room to hopefully survive.

"We got to the bathroom, hunkered down," he said. "She's on top of the babies. And I was on top of them. Do you know what we done? We prayed."

Jackson caught his breath before he continued the story, trying to not cry and continuing to share what happened to he and his family. Jackson had plans to start a new gym in Clarksville, but that structure was blown to shreds.

On Sunday, Clarksvilleians are shifting into cleanup, as debris is sprinkled across the city. Pink insulation is matted into the wet grass. Wood is splintered where it should stand tall. In a press conference Sunday morning, Montgomery County officials shared that one of the most remarkable elements of the last day was how neighbors and volunteers came together to help one another.

Three people are dead in his city — two adults and one child. More than 60 people were hurt.

"I thought I could handle this," he said.