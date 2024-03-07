I saw this Gallatin mom was going to State of the Union. We talked before the address.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gail Flatt is no longer sitting silent in her grief.

Her daughter, Sarah, died by suicide at 14 because of social media. She is now working to ensure other parents don't endure what she has.

Flatt's now attending one of the largest events in the nation for her cause: the State of the Union address. She is senior Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn's guest, and Flatt supports the Kids Online Safety Act. The Congressional bill — which has Republican and Democratic support — would require more safety capabilities for social media platforms and provide parental controls.

“I am honored to welcome Gail Flatt to our nation’s capital this week as we work to get the Kids Online Safety Act across the finish line,” Blackburn said. "Far too many young people have fallen victim to social media’s dark and addictive rabbit holes, while Big Tech not only ignores the problem but takes great lengths to exploit users’ data at any cost. Our widely supported bipartisan legislation to hold these companies accountable and prioritize kids’ online safety is ready for immediate passage and the president’s signature."

Ahead of the address, Carrie Sharp talked to Sarah's mom.

Here is what they talked about:

CS: This is very vulnerable to share this story. Why are you doing this?

GF: To try to protect the other children in this world from any of this danger of this social media and how it affects the children’s minds.

CS: What safeguards should be in place to protect children like Sarah?

GF: Something where the parents can have some kind of control over what they’re on and a way to stop them from getting connected to the dangers of social media.

CS: What kind of personality changes did you see with her before her death?

GF: Stomach and headaches, very aggressive, rebellious

CS: I just wonder what you would tell to me who is just entering this phase or even parents who are in this phase with kids on their phones and social media. What so you have to say to us?

GF: To be very careful about what your kids are connecting to and to be very observed. To watch what they are doing even the games that they play on these predators can get connected to your child on there.