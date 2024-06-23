"I thank God for her": Family remembers 17-year-old shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville community is mourning a beloved 17-year-old girl Saturday afternoon after police say she was shot and killed outside an apartment complex late last week.

Family and friends gathered at Monroe Park, not far from where the shooting happened, to remember Ebonique Farris.

"I miss her smile, I miss her laugh, I miss her 'girl, go dancing with me'... and she would," said her great uncle, David Marsh.

Marsh remembers his great niece with pride, love, and good memories. He says the time she had she spent dancing, loving her family and two little sisters, and giving glory to God.

"We're a strong family...but this is really devastating to us all...to lose her the way we lost her," he explained.

Police say a 23-year-old, Anthony Brooks, shot her in the courtyard of Cumberland View apartments after the two had an argument. Brooks surrendered himself to police at the scene that day.

"Our youth...are really in trouble today," said Marsh. "Anytime you can carry a firearm...to [say you're] protecting yourself...not only from you but from your friend? That's a serious issue."

He hopes this doesn't happen again and wants us to keep close the memory of his great niece.

"Here's an innocent little girl...whose life is gone from us all...and somebody that we're going to dearly, dearly, dearly miss," he concluded.

Brooks is now at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center being held without bond.