'I think we should kill them all' Rep. Andy Ogles receives backlash following response to the war in Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican Congressman Andy Ogles is facing backlash on social media after a clip went viral of an activist asking him about the number of children dying in Gaza as the war there continues.

The clip has received hundreds of comments from people who are upset at his response to the question.

Here is the clip so you can see for yourself.

"I've seen the footage of, shredded children's bodies, and that's my taxpayer dollars. You're going to bomb those kids," said the activist.

"You know what? So I think we should kill them all. If that makes you feel better," said Rep. Ogles.

The woman asking the question is from the organization CodePink, which is working to send aid to those harmed by the war in Gaza.

The American Muslim Advisory Council released a statement soon after the clip gained traction denouncing Representative Ogles response, saying, "It is such rhetoric that has continued to foster a political climate where extremist ideologies flourish, empowering neo-Nazis to openly parade through our streets and allowing genocidal sentiments to go unchallenged. This cannot be tolerated any longer."

The statement is referring to the Neo-Nazi group that marched through downtown Nashville this past Saturday.

The statement went on to say there has been an increase in anti-Muslim attacks.

Representative Ogles released a statement as well in response, calling the woman a "pro-Hamas activist."

Ogles said he was clearly referencing Hamas terrorists during the exchange and that he stands, quote, "by Israel and their right to punish Hamas on a scale of Biblical proportions."

You can read the full statement from the American Muslim Advisory Council here, and the full statement from Rep. Andy Ogles here.