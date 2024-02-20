State leaders react to neo-Nazi march in downtown Nashville over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State leaders are condemning hatred after a group of Nazi's were seen marching the streets downtown Nashville over the weekend.

On Saturday, the group of Nazi's walked from Broadway to the state capitol waving swastika flags.

Representative Justin Jones's office says the group is known as the Blood Tribe. The neo-Nazi group has done this in several other cities as well marching the streets in red sweaters protesting everything from LGBTQ rights to the war in Israel.

Jones was at an event downtown when he saw them, pulled out his phone and started recording.

"Immediately the reaction of myself and chief of staff was to try and rush to the parking garage and hide—but then we remembered the way to write wrongs is not to hide but to shine the light of truth upon them. So we recorded them to bear witness to what was going on here," Jones explained.

The Jewish Federation of Nashville released a statement saying they are in contact with law enforcement, "we are not, and will not be afraid."

GOP leaders did not speak with our reporters but they made statements on social media.

Governor Bill Lee said on X, "Nazism and antisemitism should never be tolerated in any form. As Jewish people around the world continue to face persecution, Tennessee remains unwavering in our support for the nation of Israel and her people."

Nazism and antisemitism should never be tolerated in any form. As Jewish people around the world continue to face persecution, Tennessee remains unwavering in our support for the nation of Israel and her people. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 18, 2024

Lt. Governor Randy McNally did the same, saying, "Our nation spent significant blood and treasure during WWII to rid the world of the wicked and murderous ideology of Nazism. To see this hate resurface on the streets of our state Capitol was horrific. Those thugs do not represent TN values and they are not welcome here — ever."

Our nation spent significant blood and treasure during WWII to rid the world of the wicked and murderous ideology of Nazism. To see this hate resurface on the streets of our state Capitol was horrific. Those thugs do not represent TN values and they are not welcome here — ever. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 19, 2024

Reactions continue to pour onto social media about the march.