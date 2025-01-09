'I waited.' Without heat since December, she's speaking out with a winter storm approaching

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman doesn't have adequate heat.

Cheryl Williams' main heater stopped working properly in December. And despite having a home warranty, she has struggled for roughly a month to get it fixed.

"I was very patient," Cheryl Williams said about handling the situation. "I waited for Christmas, New Year's. In the meantime, it's getting colder and colder, and now I'm using all these heaters in here trying to heat the downstairs to stay warm."

Williams, of Clarksville, is a Choice Home Warranty customer. She pays $67 per month for coverage. They set her up with a technician to do repairs, but apparently, both failed. The technician said because repairs weren't doing the trick, but her unit needed to be replaced.

"He worked there on that unit for over four hours, and he finally came in and said Ms. Williams it cannot be repaired it has to be replaced," Williams said.

To stay warm, she's bought and borrowed space heaters, but Williams is beyond ready for her main heater to work again.

However, she claims she can't get Choice Home Warranty to start that process.

Someone with Choice Home Warranty took my message, but I have not heard back from the company yet.

"Their premise is if it can't be repaired it'll be replaced. They do everything they can to not replace it. That thing has been patched and patched over time. They don't want to replace it," Williams said.

Williams is worried the incoming winter storm could put her in an even tougher spot.

"You know it will be after this snowstorm ends before anyone gets here because nobody is going to be able to travel," she said.

In the interest of her safety, I put Williams in touch with the city's director of warming shelters, and they exchanged cell phone numbers.

If your heat goes out, remember to close off unused rooms, layer up with blankets and warm clothing, and contact a professional for repairs. It is not a good idea to attempt to fix heating systems yourself, as that can be dangerous

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.