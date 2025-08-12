'I was around adults who believed me:' Child Advocacy Center celebrates 25 years of helping abuse survivors

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties has been supporting abuse survivors for 25 years, providing a safe space for children to share their stories and begin healing.

The organization is celebrating this milestone by raising awareness about child abuse and the resources available to survivors.

Evane Stoner, who came to the center 19 years ago, shared her story of survival with a room full of strangers.

"I endured seven years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse," Stoner said.

Stoner says she was abused by her stepfather from age 5 until she was 12. The Child Advocacy Center provided crucial support during that difficult time.

"I was able to be around adults who believed me and supported me, and it was a safe space for me to be able to talk openly about a big secret that I had carried for a long time," Stoner said.

Since opening its doors in 2000, the Child Advocacy Center has worked with the Child Protective Investigative Team to respond to child abuse, child sexual abuse, and drug-endangered children's cases. Over the last 25 years, the CAC has served over 50,000 people, including over 21,000 children and 17,000 adults who have participated in the Darkness to Light child sexual abuse prevention training.

"We have worked as a team to help children heal from the trauma, to help hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes, and to help families rebuild their shattered lives," said Executive Director Sharon De Boer.

According to the organization, 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, highlighting the critical need for their services.

"The Rutherford County Child Protective investigative team responds to 80 new child abuse referrals every single month. That's two and a half a day," Mayor Joe Carr said.

The CAC says teachers are the number one reporters of child abuse allegations.

"It's really important that all of us are coming together in the community, that we understand the benefits of having a child advocacy center who's working every day to help make sure our children are protected," said Board President Dr. Trey Duke, who is also the current Director of Schools for the Murfreesboro City School system.

By sharing her story publicly, Stoner hopes to inspire other survivors to come forward and seek help.

"If I'm out here on camera telling people this is what happened to me, I think that's where people can really say, 'Okay, I'm going to tell my mom tonight, or I'm going to tell my teacher, or I'm going to tell someone at church, or someone that makes me feel safe,' because I think children need to feel safe, and I think that's what the Advocacy Center is doing today," Stoner said.

The Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties secured $1 million in funding earlier this year to help fund a permanent building, but it needs additional community support to raise the remaining funds needed. Click here to donate.

