'I was afraid I was going to fail': Company aiming to create 10,000 neurodiverse careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For every service we benefit from, there's a long list of people who help to make that happen.

That includes our healthcare system. Dozens of individuals are hard at work at The Precisionists in Nashville. Often with a headset on, they're providing a crucial service for the HCA Healthcare system.

"It's really important to get that right so we can give the right kind of care at the right time," said Nicole Tremblett with HCA Healthcare. "These folks provide day one access to our nurses in our hospitals, our physicians."

It's employees like Kurt Jones who provide that access. More so, Jones is writing his own story — one he didn't know if he'd ever have the chance to pen.

"Here at TPI while working with HCA, I currently do QA work as well as some automation," Jones said.

He's been with the Precisionists for five years. He works on the technical side to provide the health system with software testing and identity and access management.

"I'll admit back when I was a really young kid, I had this existential fear of not amounting to anything," Jones said.

That's where The Precisionists come into play — giving folks like Jones the opportunity he didn't always know he'd have.

"Yes, I'm autistic, I want to succeed, I want to be challenged, I want to contribute, and every day I prove I can," Jones said.

"These individuals have to much to offer and so the goal of the Precisionists is to create 10,000 neurodiverse careers over the next 5-10 years," said Ernie Dianastasis, the founder and CEO of the Precisionists.

It's stories like Jones' that tell us how much of a difference this makes.

"Nowadays, having a steady job, (I) feel confident, I'm actually succeeding when I was afraid I was going to fail," Jones said.

