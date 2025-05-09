'I was so surprised' Nashville Catholics celebrate and predict what it will be like to have an American pope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Catholic Church is a faith that is built on the bedrock of tradition. That's why it was so surprising, even to the faithful that attend Nashville's Cathedral of the Incarnation, that the new leader of the Holy See is from our side of the ocean.

"Well it’s surprising," said Leonard Elberstadt, who attends mass daily.

"It just always seemed so unlikely," said Father Daniel Jamros, an Associate Pastor at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. "Usually in Europe, they sort of look down on Americans as a little uncultured."

"I was so surprised that we had an American pope," said Marie Bellet, a devout Nashville Catholic. "It didn’t even occur to me we’d have an American pope."

The breaking of that long-held tradition to avoid American pontiffs was celebrated with a Mass of Thanksgiving for Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV. The service was led by the Bishop of Nashville in honor of the new Bishop of Rome.

"What do you think he’s going to be like? Well all I can think right now is, I’m excited. I’m excited," said Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding told the congregation. "The values and the principles of our country will be in his mind and his heart as he leads us in the church."

Bishop Spalding added that he believes Pope Leo XIV will continue the legacy of Pope Francis by championing the poor and the forsaken.

"Pope Leo will teach us, over and over again, to have the highest of values that come from Christ into the vision of humanity and lived out in our world," he said during his homily.

Many of the Catholics we spoke to pray that the new American Holy Father can inspire a renewal of faith back home. "He will be able to relate his Catholic beliefs to American culture with ease," said Bellet.

"I think American Catholics need a shot of energy," said Father Jamros.

While an American pope was certainly not expected in any of their lifetimes, believers tell us the most important traditions of their faith will never change. "This is the Pope’s role, to keep the spotlight on Jesus Christ," said Father Jamros.

