'I went through a lot of hardships.' At almost 90, Nashville pastor reflects on following her calling

Hannah Conley will turn 90 on April 6
Hannah Conley
NewsChannel 5
Hannah Conley
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 31, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of us are doing jobs we felt called to do.

For Hannah Conley, 89, she was called to start a church well into her fifties and almost ignored it.

"I went through a lot of hardships and a lot of things. Doors were closed in my face..." said Hannah Conley.

After a 30-year career as a beautician, Conley founded Abiding Love Restoration Center in Inglewood. Now, she oversees the women's ministry at Bethesda House of Healing. From time to time, she speaks from the pulpit which her family posts to YouTube.

"I was trying to sleep at night and I would continuously hear the Lord saying my sheep need to be fed," Conley explained.

For awhile, she didn't listen to the voice. She said women just weren't church leaders. Finally, she decided God was sending her a message.

Hannah Conley with bible

"At that time, women just were not recognized and it was like I was on my own," she said. "He said my daughter I have called you to lead my people. You have said you can't do this, but you can because you can do all things through Christ.

As she approaches her 90th birthday this coming Saturday, April 6, the great-great grandmother hopes others hear her story — especially women — to never doubt themselves.

"God speaks everyday to every single one of us and it's up to us to listen," she said.


