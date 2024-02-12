'I worry for him.' James Wray of Perry Co. missing since dropping off his wife, daughters last Tuesday

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police want people in Perry County and the surrounding area to review their trail cameras for video of James Wray.

James Wray disappeared nearly a week ago after dropping off his wife and kids.

He was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 6 walking slowly toward the treeline across from Fat Man's Market in Linden.

"You could tell that he was very confused.... that he didn't know anything... that he didn't know who he was," said Jessica Wray, his wife.

Jessica is haunted by the video. It was captured just a few hours after she said goodbye to her husband.

"Just to see him walk off, not even looking up — that's not him at all," Jessica said.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, there haven't been any confirmed sightings of James since he was seen near the store. The day he disappeared, police found his car ditched on the Alvin C. York bridge over the Tennessee River. It is less than a mile from the convenience store.

Wray's entire family is distraught. They have created a missing poster with several relatives phone numbers listed.

"My husband's older brother has not stopped [looking]. He has barely slept, barely ate. He stayed at the sight where James went missing for days," Jessica said.

Deputies say dive teams, searchers on the ground and officers in a helicopter are all involved in this investigation.