'I would rather be in the bed right now than him': Mother speaks out after child found unresponsive in pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentley Cotton is like most toddlers.

"He likes to watch CoComelon, and his favorite show is Paw Patrol," said his mother Lacy Cotton.

Cotton said the family was driving through Nashville on a road trip from their home in Illinois.

"So we stopped here in Tennessee to, you know, rest for the night and head to Florida to the beach so they could experience for the first time and, well, [it] didn't go as planned," she said.

Brentley would never make it to Florida.

A family friend accompanied Brentley and his 5-year-old brother to the indoor pool of the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel in the 2000 block of Music Valley Drive.

"I was asleep and didn't know anything happened until the cops came," Cotton said.

Police said it appears the friend left the pool area. It's unclear why or for how long she left. But when the friend returned, Brentley was unresponsive in the indoor pool.

"They said that he had some swelling in his brain but we don't know how much until we get results hopefully today," said Cotton.

Now Brentley is in critical condition at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"I would rather be in the bed right now than him," said Cotton.

Police said the family was not actually staying at the hotel when the incident happened. Youth Services detectives are leading the investigation, and surveillance of the area is being collected.

"I'm worried about therapy, if you know, he needs to learn how to talk and everything else," Cotton said.

Cotton said Brentley has made progress and she has faith he'll pull through.

Now her message to other parents is clear.

"Do not let anyone that you do not trust take your kids anywhere, and I mean anywhere, without you around," said Cotton.

