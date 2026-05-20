ICE arrests Honduran man convicted in deadly Nashville wrong-way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they arrested a Honduran man convicted in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed a Nashville musician in 2022.

According to ICE, Kelvin Mejia-Romero was taken into custody April 20 after being released from the Northwest Correctional Complex near Memphis following his prison sentence.

Federal officials said Mejia-Romero will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, when Mejia-Romero drove east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Nashville and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Samuel Dismuke Sr.

Police said Mejia-Romero told investigators he drank eight or nine beers before getting behind the wheel and showed signs of impairment.

Dismuke, a longtime Nashville musician, died at the scene. His family later said he was heading home after performing with his band.

ICE said Mejia-Romero had prior DUI convictions before the fatal crash. In January 2022, he was convicted of vehicular homicide and sentenced to six years in prison.

Federal officials said records show Mejia-Romero most recently entered the United States in 2014 with approved travel authorization. ICE said he later applied for multiple immigration-related authorizations through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2017 and 2018, but those applications were denied.