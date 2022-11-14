Iconic Nashville music venue Exit/In closing after 51 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 51 years of local, independent ownership, an iconic Nashville music venue will be closing its doors.

Exit/In will be closing its doors on Thanksgiving as its lease ends at the end of the year.

In 2021, there were questions surrounding the future of the venue and while they state they don't have a clear picture of what the future holds for them, they do know there is a "historic overlay" on the building.

"The exact effect on this zoning is dependent on the Historic Commission, but it should prevent complete destruction of the building," they said in statement.

Exit/In thanked the more than 4,000 people who donated to keep the venue independent.

"Revisiting the number of donations and outcry of support gives us hope for the future and has allowed us to continue fighting."

Their full statement can be read below.