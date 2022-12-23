Icy roads lead to dangerous driving conditions in the mid-state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Icy roads and cold temperatures have led to dangerous travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Metro Police report 34 crashes took place just between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

According to MNPD, almost all of them were non-injury crashes.

Two lanes are blocked on I-40 westbound near the 220 mile marker. This is between the Old Hickory Blvd. exit and the Stewarts Ferry Pk. exit in Hermitage. There are still icy conditions on some interstates. Thanks to @myTDOT for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/oRSRxxOQXy — THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 23, 2022

A jack-knifed semi snarled traffic on Interstate 40 West near the Hermitage exit.

In Murfreesboro, a driver slid into a light pole. Main streets are passable according to Murfreesboro Police but neighborhood streets remain ice covered.

Officials continue to stress that staying home is the best option.

Most rural roads haven't been treated yet and could be especially dangerous.

