Icy roads lead to dangerous driving conditions in the mid-state

TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds is providing an update on road conditions as of 9 a.m.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:40:43-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Icy roads and cold temperatures have led to dangerous travel on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Metro Police report 34 crashes took place just between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

According to MNPD, almost all of them were non-injury crashes.

A jack-knifed semi snarled traffic on Interstate 40 West near the Hermitage exit.

In Murfreesboro, a driver slid into a light pole. Main streets are passable according to Murfreesboro Police but neighborhood streets remain ice covered.

Officials continue to stress that staying home is the best option.

Most rural roads haven't been treated yet and could be especially dangerous.

Prepare your vehicle before hitting the road

Driving during icy and snowy conditions is dangerous, but if you have to get out on the roads, be sure to prepare your vehicle first!

Car emergency kit necessities:

Tips for driving safely in the snow:

Don't forget the four Ps!

The National Weather Service urges everyone during dangerously cold weather to remember the four Ps: People, pets, plants and pipes!

Be sure to check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm shelter or bring them inside. Bring your plants inside or cover the ones that must remain outside. Lastly, cover any outdoor exposed pipes and drip your indoor faucets.

Is your home prepared for the cold weather?

It's important to prepare your home before cold weather moves in!

Read more: Experts recommend how to prepare your home for winter weather

Winter weather preparedness checklist:

