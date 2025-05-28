'If we can just save one kid': The Natalie Lyle Foundation works to prevent youth suicide

BURNS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death for Tennessee youth ages 10 to 14, according to the CDC. One father is sharing his daughter's story to help other families avoid the same tragedy.

It was meant to be a day full of celebration – Natalie Lyle's 13th birthday. "She was very happy, very outgoing," said James Lyle.

But on March 3, 2019, Natalie took her own life.

"As a parent, you dream of your kids growing up and having this beautiful life and growing older and getting married, walking them down the aisle, you know, and I don't get to do that," said Lyle.

Her dad, James, and stepmother, Amber Lyle, say Natalie was being raised by her grandparents. They had just moved to Clarksville when James noticed Natalie started changing.

"She went from that happy, very outgoing girl to being very discreet. She was very closed off," said Lyle.

James says the change was fueled by bullying at Natalie's new school. "She was getting bullied because of her looks," said Lyle. "She was getting bullied, you know, because of the things she likes."

Haunted by the inability to help her, James decided to turn his grief into action, founding the Natalie Lyle Foundation.

"If we don't start talking about it, we don't start making a big fuss. Nobody is because it is hard. It is very hard, but losing your kids is harder," said Amber.

They aim to spread awareness about youth suicide, which is now one of the leading causes of death. "If we can just save one kid, one kid, it's better than none," said Amber.

Mental health experts advise parents to watch for warning signs, including drastic personality changes, loss of interest in hobbies, or major changes in sleep and eating patterns. People considering suicide may also make "final arrangements" - including giving away prized possessions.

If you're concerned about someone, experts recommend staying calm but taking the issue seriously. Don't assume it's a joke or a way to get attention. Discuss the topic openly and directly, and show support and concern about their struggles.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available at 988 for calls or texts anytime. The service is free and confidential.

