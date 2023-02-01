If you have to drive in icy conditions, read this

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a while since we've had to deal with the potential for this much ice on the roads, and we want to make sure you're prepared if you do have to drive out in the elements.

Don Aston with Brentwood Driver Training says if you do have to be on the roads tomorrow, don't slam your brakes.

"That's why you see people off on the side of the road; you totally lose control when you do that. You want those tires to keep rolling so they regain traction," Aston said.

He said slowing down is key, especially for the ice forming on bridges you may not be able to see.

And Aston said the best rule of thumb is: stay home and off the roads. After all, it's not just your driving skills that determine whether you get into an accident.

"You may be a good driver; your parents may be a good driver, but there are lots of people out there who are not going to observe the conditions and slow down," Aston said. "You're really putting yourself at risk to be out there, if you don't have to go, stay home."