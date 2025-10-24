'If you think things are going well, I’m not your candidate:’ Aftyn Behn to Tenn. special election voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats are hoping state Representative Aftyn Behn, from Nashville, can win a special congressional election and flip a republican seat in Congress.

Behn won the democratic party primary by less than a thousand votes earlier this month.

On Inside Politics she attributed her victory over the three other democratic candidates to "grassroots energy and not taking corporate PAC money."

Behn will now face Republican Matt Van Epps in the general election.

The sprawling seventh congressional district includes a portion of Davidson and Williamson Counties and stretches from the Kentucky boarder to the Alabama state line.

The Republican state legislature re-drew the district after the last census to be a safe Republican seat.

But democrats are hopeful that lower than average turnout and concerns about the economy will help them flip the seat.

"I don't think it's about left vs right. Now, it's about top vs bottom," Rep. Behn said.

"If you think things are going well, I am not your candidate. If you are upset with the cost of living and the chaos of our federal and state government, then I am your candidate, and I will go to Washington to fix it," Rep. Behn said.

Behn is comfortable on TV and makes regular appearances on national cable networks.

She said she expects national fund raising money to come into the race.

She was asked if she could win the race just by getting democrats to turn out to vote. This was her response: "In this district probably not. So, there will be some persuasion, but for the most part our race will be mobilization, and not just mobilization of democrats but mobilization of independents. The coalition of the disenchanted, if you will," Rep. Behn said.

On her website she describes herself as a "pissed off social worker."

Back in 2019, before she was elected to the state legislature, she was arrested for disorderly conduct - protesting the actions of the Speaker of the House at the time, Glenn Casada, who was recently convicted on federal corruption charges.

"That was a moment in which I was standing up to corruption. I was standing for transparency and accountability in government. That is the same fight I will take to Congress and Washington to ensure that your best interests are served," Behn said.

She said the biggest difference between her and her republican opponent, Matt Van Epps - who has been endorsed by President Trump - is that she is not taking corporate PAC money.

"I cannot be bought and sold, and in contrast you have a candidate who is bought and sold by special interests and corporate PACs. Additionally, he is beholden to Governor Lee and the federal administration in a way that I am not," Rep. Behn said.

Behn has received criticism for living outside the congressional district.

But she said she lives within walking distance of the district and will move if she wins.

She added the district was gerrymandered by republicans, and her supporters urged her to run.

You can see Behn's entire interview on Inside Politics at 7pm on NewsChannel 5 Plus.

Next week Republican Matt Van Epps appears on Inside Politics.

Early voting starts in less than three weeks, and Election day is December 2, the week after Thanksgiving.