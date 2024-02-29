If you're a veteran needing help, this VA clinic at Fort Campbell is a new option

FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic has opened at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital on Fort Campbell to serve thousands of veterans.

Waiting on healthcare can be tough and complicated. ,

"They want to be on time, and they don’t want to leave. So having the ability to come to Blanchfield in this area as opposed to driving to Nashville or anywhere else on the Tennessee Valley network is an extreme opportunity and good for everybody."

He’s a patient at the new clinic.

"Being able to come to a clinic that is home — home for me and for my brothers and sisters that also served. It’s an excellent opportunity for everybody to know and be familiar with the system," Pickett said.

The goal is to serve 3,000 veterans who work at Fort Campbell and others who live in surrounding communities.

"I can’t tell you how many people I have seen recently that haven’t been taking care of their behavioral health issues, haven’t been taking care of dental issues, haven’t been taking care of chronic mental issues," Dr. Roger Williams said. "An opportunity for them to see a provider and get the care that they desperately need is a huge opportunity.”

Dr. Williams said they will have women's health providers, physical therapists, and other specialty services offered like acupuncture eventually.

“I think backlogs in medical care are significant throughout the industry, and for us to have more access to care and more appointments is a huge opportunity to not have veterans become frustrated and give up on coming in to see us,” Williams said.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander Col. Samuel Preston said it's a win-win.

"It’s incredibly important one so that our soldiers that are in transition to the VA have seamless services, but two, our providers are able to quickly communicate the care that was provided while they were active duty, moving to veterans status," Preston said.

It's the first of its kind in Kentucky — a way to bridge the gap in care.

"This is incredibly exciting," Preston said.

By 2027, they will establish three new outpatient clinics to serve a growing veteran population, according to the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.