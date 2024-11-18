Watch Now
News

Actions

If you're from one of these nine states, be sure to have this document when applying for a license

RealIDTennessee.jpg
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
Example of a REAL ID driver's license in Tennessee.
RealIDTennessee.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A notice has been issued for residents attempting to apply for a Tennessee license.

Beginning January 10, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who have a current license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record from their former state when applying.

All other states participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service which allows states to electronically access the complete driver history record.

The Motor Vehicle Record must have been issued within 30 days before its presentation at a Driver Services Center.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Over 20 years working as a nurse, meet the man giving trees a second purpose

Get ready to get inspired - Tad found a second purpose later in life, turning his hobby into his full-time gig. He helps the planet, helps homeowners and finds fulfillment in a slower pace after being on the front-line during the pandemic.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community