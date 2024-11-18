If you're from one of these nine states, be sure to have this document when applying for a license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A notice has been issued for residents attempting to apply for a Tennessee license.

Beginning January 10, 2025, new or returning Tennessee residents who have a current license from California, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Nevada, Oklahoma, Vermont or West Virginia must present a Motor Vehicle Record from their former state when applying.

All other states participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service which allows states to electronically access the complete driver history record.

The Motor Vehicle Record must have been issued within 30 days before its presentation at a Driver Services Center.

