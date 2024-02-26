If you're not sleeping well at night, Consumer Reports experts suggest changing your sheets!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How'd you sleep last night? Good? If it wasn't so good, maybe it was your mattress! Or maybe it wasn't.

A lot of people blame their mattress when they don't sleep so well. But it might actually be what’s on top of the mattress that’s causing your tossing and turning.

Fancy sheets won’t fix a bad mattress, however the reverse is also true.

“A good mattress is not going to make up for the fact that your linens aren’t comfortable or breathable or if you have allergies, if they're not hypoallergenic,” said Consumer Reports' Tanya Christian.

Christian spent four months trying out half a dozen popular duvets; some made from down, others down alternatives.

“Down comforters are made from the underside of waterfowl. They tend to be breathable and lightweight and they’re great if you tend to sleep hot," Christian explained. "They’re also very durable. But some people do have an allergy to them so if you are one of those people or you simply want a down alternative, you’re gonna go for one that’s maybe made of cotton, polyester or a microfiber.”

While you can spend hundreds on a luxury favorite like this down comforter from Brooklinen…

Consumer Reports also found some lower-priced options. This Buffy Cloud Comforter – made from recycled plastic bottles – was a favorite for its smooth silky feel.

“It was too nice to shove into a duvet cover,” Christian said.

For something a bit more lightweight and breathable this down alternative comforter from Quince is also an option.

And while this Utopia comforter doesn’t offer the breathability and softness of the others, it’s lightweight and airy and the price point makes it a great option to have for a guest room.

The right sheets can also help. In Consumer Reports labs, testers check sheets for shrinkage, strength, and how well a fitted sheet fits on a queen-sized mattress. These two top-scoring/ low-cost microfiber sets offer the strength of sheets that cost more than double the price.

But you might be disappointed in their breathability and fit.

Natural fabrics like cotton or linen breathe well, and this LL Bean Cotton Percale set earned top marks in Consumer Reports tests and costs less than other luxury sheet sets. The natural fabric makes them prone to wrinkling more.

Keep that in mind if you think that will keep you awake at night!

Consumer Reports says finding the perfect bedding for you may be a matter of trial and error. So consider a flexible return policy in case you don’t choose right the first time.