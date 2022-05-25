IKEA plots Nashville pickup point for customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — IKEA announced it will have a new pick-up point location in Nashville.

Customers ordering select furniture can have it shipped to Nashville at 707 Spence Lane. IKEA will tack on a $35 flat fee.

"As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Nashville community," IKEA officials wrote.

PICK-UP POINT HOURS

Monday and Tuesday

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday to Saturday

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

