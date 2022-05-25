Watch
IKEA plots Nashville pickup point for customers

Posted at 5:20 PM, May 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — IKEA announced it will have a new pick-up point location in Nashville.

Customers ordering select furniture can have it shipped to Nashville at 707 Spence Lane. IKEA will tack on a $35 flat fee.

"As IKEA U.S. continues its transformation journey to become more accessible by opening new customer meeting points in cities, we are excited to bring the IKEA experience closer to the Nashville community," IKEA officials wrote.

PICK-UP POINT HOURS

Monday and Tuesday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday to Saturday
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

