Antioch development: After years of few shopping options, community members welcome new mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years people in Antioch haven't had many options when it comes to shopping and entertainment. The Tanger Outlets development currently underway is about to change that.

It's a project bringing excitement and many residents say it's a good sign the area is poised for growth.

"We need places now that we can go and shop and it's close by. That we don't have to go all the way to the other side of town and really venture far out," said Larissa Karuranga, who lives in Antioch.

In 2018, the Antioch community was let down when the popular furniture store Ikea halted plans to open up off Interstate 24 by Bell Road.

Now that same area will be home to Tanger Outlets. A shopping center many people are welcoming.

"You're going to have a lot of jobs, new stores opening and having job opportunities is always a good thing you know people can actually work pretty close to home," said Antioch resident Fidelis Obuzer.

A once thriving, Hickory Hollow Mall used to bring thousands of people to Antioch. After it closed, the abundant retail options many people enjoyed disappeared.

"When you take away the mall you know sometimes the mall can be the life of the community, you know, because things happen there. You're able to shop, work and play," said Karuranga.

The COVID pandemic delayed the construction of the outlets, but the new shops are set to open in the fall of 2023.

People say they hope the new mall means an economic boom not only for the area but for Antioch residents too.

