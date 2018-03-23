Illegal Narcotics May Be To Blame For ‘Multiple Deaths' In Decatur County

​​​​​DECATURVILLE, Tenn. - Decatur County officials have issued a warning to the public after multiple people died from suspected overdoses.

Sheriff’s officials said they’ve worked several “untimely deaths” in the past 96 hours. They suspect the deaths could be related to an extremely toxic mixture of illegal narcotics.

None of the victims were identified. They were described as being relatively young in age. Only one had a previous medical condition.

Authorities urged that if you know someone who may be at risk of using these types of drugs to intervene and relay the information as quickly as possible. Anyone who has any information related to the death investigations should notify local law enforcement.

If you have information regarding the sale of heroin or any other fentanyl-laced narcotic in Decatur County, call 731-852-3703.