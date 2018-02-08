Illness Closes Dozens Of Schools In Middle Tenn.

Health officials have urged people to help prevent the further spreading of the flu by wiping down their spaces with disinfecting wipes and keeping hand sanitizer nearby.

Illness has closed dozens of schools in the Middle Tennessee area this week. Thousands of students now have a long weekend to stay home and recover.

It’s only February and already this has been called one of the worst flu seasons in nearly a decade.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the deaths of six children and one pregnant woman have been associated with seasonal flu in the state.

Schools closed Thursday include, Fentress County, Lewis County, Overton County, Smith County, Stewart County and Wilson County schools.

Fentress, Stewart and Wilson have closed through the end of the week.

However, it's not just students and teachers that have to worry. Health officials have urged people who work in offices to wipe down their spaces with disinfecting wipes and keep hand sanitizer nearby. 

Doctors also said it’s still a good idea to get a flu shot if you haven't gotten one already.

Click here to see full list of closings.  

