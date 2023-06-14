Watch Now
'I'm gonna kill y'all': adult threatens school about third grade retention policy

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps National
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:16:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On May 24, Jessica Robertson left a voicemail at J.T. Moore middle school, threatening to kill everyone over the Tennessee third grade retention policy.

"Hey, I have a question. Why the f*** do y'all government think it's ok to make god damn third graders repeat f***ing elementary school? Like, what the f***? I'm gonna kill y'all. Bye," Robertson said in the voicemail.

JessicaRobertson

The phone account is under the father's name, which was the name identified on the school caller's ID. MNPD Officer Robbins responded to the address listed on the phone number's account to gather more information, and spoke with the father and mother about the phone call.

Robertson's parents told Officer Robbins that she is a high functioning autistic adult. Her mother said she recently watched a news story with her daughter about a grade school student that was upset with the test, and after watching the report, Jessica was enraged. She told her mom she was "going upstairs to call the government" to share her opinions.

Jessica acknowledged making a phone call, but did not affirm what she said or if she called the specific number where the voicemail was left.

On June 12, Robertson was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail and charged with the threat of violence in a school. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office gave her a pre-trial release, meaning she is released for now before her other court proceedings take place. Her bond is set at $2,000.

