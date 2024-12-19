'I'm in this suit to unite us all': The Gov's journey from high school mascot to collegiate champion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AJ Crowder had something up his sleeve as a student in Greebrier.

As early as middle school, he had a knack for quickly learning new dance moves and being like the life of the party. Not only did he learn the new dance moves, but he'd make some up himself.

When a group of pre-teens and teenagers would walk into a middle or high school gymnasium, they'd see this slightly above life-size bobcat mascot costume.

That was Bobby the Bobcat. Inside the costume — was AJ.

“I’ll never forget him coming home from middle school. ‘Mom, I got called to the principal’s office today,'" said Kelly Crowder, AJ's mom.

“They handed me this box and it has this brand new, Bobcat costume in it," AJ said.

“When he was in sixth grade, he was the only student that I had that I allowed to be in the high school pep rally," said Tracey Raines, the former assistant principal at Greenbrier High School.

That sums up a good bit of AJ's days as Bobby the Bobcat.

He was pretty much given the key and told he could drive the car wherever. He was given full rein of this. It became part of his identity — you know, once he could reveal who was in that Bobby the Bobcat suit.

For AJ, though, it has always been about uniting everyone and bringing people together. That's what led him to a scholarship to be the Gov at Austin Peay State University.

This wasn't just AJ's accomplishment. It was the same for his parents, Kelly and Ron. The road trips. Costume changes. It's still like playing sports.

“If you find something you love to do, make it a career because it’ll be like you’re not working every day," Kelly said. "Kinda like you’re going out, having fun. You like what you’re doing.”

“Just the road trips," Ron said about the time with his son. "I’ve enjoyed them with him.”

Now as the Gov at Austin Peay, Kelly and Ron are typically in their same spot for the football games. Every now and then, they get a visit from the Gov.

Not only is he the Gov, but he's a mascot national champion.

"He’s so genuine," Kelly said. "He’s just got a big heart!"

“Even if you’re an away fan, the Gov is always shaking your hand, giving you a high five," AJ said.

“I’m here and I’m in this suit to unite us all," he added.

