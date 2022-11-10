'I'm just going to miss him' Celebrating the retirement of longtime NC5 photojournalist Charlie Woodward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It takes a team of photographers to bring you all the sights and sounds here on NewsChannel 5, although you could argue that no one works harder or faster than photojournalist Charlie Woodward.

But after 33 years at WTVF and 40 years at stations across the country, Charlie is packing up his tripod and camera for the final time this Thursday.

Jordan Powell/WTVF After 33 years at NewsChannel 5, veteran photojournalist Charlie Woodward is calling it a career.

While you may not be used to seeing Charlie on this side of the lens, we're willing to bet, you'd recognize a Charlie story when you see it. "He just goes, he knows what he likes, he knows what he wants, and if in you’re in his way, good luck," said Vicki Yates, an anchor at NewsChannel 5.

"He’s always on the go, he always has an idea," said Sandy Boonstra, NewsChannel 5's news director.

"Yea, it’s a very distinct style," said Bud Nelson, a longtime photojournalist at the station.

"There’s nobody that puts you closer to the action than Charlie," said Mike Rose, Chief Photographer of NewsChannel 5. "He just violates all sorts of personal boundaries and spaces with his shooting, and people are okay with that."

Charlie doesn't just break physical barriers. Only a select few can say they've said no to an interview with Charlie. "I don’t know how he does it, but he’s able to get people talking," said Nelson.

"And they’ll say, 'that cameraman, what’s his name again? He’s hilarious.' And a lot of times, people know him almost as well as they know me when we go to schools. 'Where’s Charlie?'" said Yates with a smile.

Charlie's storytelling has taken him in every holler of Tennessee, across the country and around the world. At his side, more than anyone, has been Vicki. "We immediately know what the other is doing," she said.

For 25 years, they've worked together on the weekly segment we call School Patrol, forging a bond that will live on long beyond Charlie's career. "He’s my work husband, he’s the only husband I have, but I’m sharing him with Rayne," said Yates.

"Work wives, I’m OK with," said Rayne Counts, Charlie's actual wife. She says she doesn't mind, except for the time a local gossip columnist assumed Charlie's relationship with Vicki was more than a workplace partnership. "Talked about Vicki’s new boyfriend and they were trying to figure out who that was. And that was my husband," said Counts.

But in many respects, Counts really has shared her husband with us. Charlie is known to spend many late-night hours in an edit bay, making sure his stories are just right for air. "You do kind of wonder, are you still at work? Of course, I’m asleep most of the time if he comes in after that," said Counts.

Perhaps part of the reason Charlie frequently burns the midnight oil is his complicated relationship with technology. "Charlie can log into a computer and simultaneously crash all of our servers at the same time," said Rose, with a big laugh. "There’s rumors he somehow sent a video clip to Canada on accident."

"The least technology as possible makes his day easier," said Kelsey Gibbs, a reporter at NewsChannel 5.

"I’m like, your handy dandy phone does it too honey, he’s like, no mine doesn’t. Well, yes it does. He has a smartphone he just doesn’t want to use the smart part of the phone," said Counts.

That's one of the many quirks that makes Charlie, our Charlie. Another one would be his wardrobe.

"Two words for Charlie, fashion icon," said Boonstra.

Almost like the first frost of the season, or the falling leaves, it's not officially cold weather season at NewsChannel 5 until Charlie's tattered, faded and torn Titans hoodie comes out of hibernation.

"Does it stay here, or does he take it home and wash it?" asked Nelson.

"I think people out in public, you know, that we interview quite often will know that he wears that shirt," said Debbie Vincent, a veteran producer at NewsChannel 5.

"Oh yes, yes he’s had that for a while, as you well know. We actually had to find a new one because he tore out the pocket in the front," said Counts.

The hoodie is apparently effective in even the coldest environments.

"It’s like 5 degrees in this room or whatever. Charlie’s there, he’s got his Titans hoodie on — he’s like, 'no I’m good, I don’t need your parka,'" explained Rose. "Everybody else around him looks like they’ve just climbed Mount Everest. And Charlie’s just no hat on, and he’s just in his Titans hoodie like it’s nothing. And he’s running around the room, following kids, going down the slides, he’s running up the steps."

For a man who never seems to never tire out, always has another question or will always fib to reporters and say he's almost done, the decision for Charlie to retire has been a tough one. "I’m concerned about that, because he loves what he does, but it’s time," said Counts, fighting back tears.

The news may be even tougher for us to process. "He has really helped me a lot, just in the day-to-day grind of getting the job done," said Vincent.

"Is there anybody here who doesn’t like Charlie Woodward? Who doesn’t feel comfortable around Charlie?" asked Yates.

"I’m going to miss that, I’m just going to miss him," said Boonstra.

Because when it comes to work ethic, humor and everything in between — trying to fill Charlie's shoes would probably take an entire team. "There’s nobody that puts you closer to the action than Charlie," said Rose.

"Yea, I’m extremely proud of him," said Counts.

"He’s just a great guy, he truly is a great guy. I can’t think of anybody truthfully that I would rather work with than Charlie Woodward," said Yates.