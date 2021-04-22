'I'm just proud of where we're from.' Hendersonville man hanging free American flags for residents

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Old Glory is flying at more homes in Hendersonville now that Dillon Carmichael lives there.

"It's where we live, and it's showing that we're proud to be from where we're from," said Dillon Carmichael.

Carmichael bought a house in Hendersonville in 2020. One of the first things he did was hang up an American flag.

"At that moment, it was kind of like when you buy a new car, and you start seeing cars just like yours. I started seeing flags that were ripped up or destroyed from a storm," Carmichael said.

A few months ago, he put an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace that he would give free American flags to anyone in the neighborhood who wanted one.

"It's been awesome. It's really a thing about fellowship, hanging out with people during this time. It's lonely for a lot of people," he said.

On Wednesday, Carmichael visited Penny Metheny's house. A storm ripped down her flag last year.

"I appreciate that kindness he's giving to people because otherwise I'd have to wait to replace it myself," said Penny Metheny. "Him going out in the public and doing this is awesome."

Carmichael estimates he's hung about 15 flags in the community.

"It's just a motivation to get out and hang the American flag. It's hard to completely explain. Whether I do it or influence someone else to do it, that's the goal at the end of the day," he said.