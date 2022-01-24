'I’m pretty empty inside:' Fans mourn Titans loss from the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s mourning Monday for Titans fans and business owners after the playoff loss.

Clark Brandon went to the game, and he's a die-hard Titans fan. He’s also a brewer at Tennessee Brew Works.

"Kind of sucks to be back at work, we’d like to have Mondays be a victory Monday, but I’m pretty empty inside really," Brandon said. "I don’t want to say choked because they played hard. The defense played great, but there were a few things that could have been different."

He has a bad taste in his mouth and it's not from beer.

"I got a pretty sour taste in my mouth. This was supposed to be the year we got first in the AFC. We had everything going the right way for us and kind of just blew it really," Brandon said.

Local bars and restaurants were gearing up for the AFC Title game just in case, but now it's a bust.

"It could have been a huge money-making opportunity for tons of businesses, not just in the downtown area but in the outskirts as well, hotels, and restaurants," Brandon said,

Tennessee Brew Works president Christian Spears said not all hope is lost.

"I think from the mental state of our staff we’d like to see a win from our Titans,” Spears said. “But at least we have the Predators."

He's turning his efforts to focus on hockey fans, and they're looking forward to next year's football season.

"A win from the Titans would have been great for this town, it would have been great for Tennessee Brew Works. It would have been great for our staff, but we can look forward to the predators carrying it from here on out," Spears said.

Servers noted less Titans fans went out to party after the game. On the bright side, the staff at the brewery said they still had a good turn out from Cincinnati fans.