'I'm ready to get working': First transgender person elected to public office in Tennessee sworn in Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a hotel that helped secure women the right to vote, more than 100 years later, history was made again.

Nashville at-large council member, Olivia Hill, was sworn into office as the first openly transgender person elected in Tennessee.

The ceremony was held in the Grand Ballroom of the Historic Hermitage Hotel in Downtown Nashville at 6:30 p.m.

Hill is a Nashville native and Navy veteran who served in the engineering division for a decade, seeing combat in Desert Storm. Afterwards Hill became the Senior Supervisor of the Vanderbilt University power plant.

Leading up to the election to Metro Council, Olivia emerged as a community leader, educating the public about difficulties faced by women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"From potholes to water lines to the electric grid to transit, from broadband to sidewalks and bike lanes, I'm ready to get working," Hill told the gathered crowd Monday night.

The newly-elected Metro Council will begin its work at its first meeting on Tuesday.