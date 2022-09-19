'I'm very honored to be one of her subjects.' Tennesseans with ties to London reflect on Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II really did have a global impact.

People felt a connection to her life and death — even in Tennessee.

Belmont University Professor Alan Shacklock is from London. The audio engineer was glued to the television on Monday morning as the only monarch he's ever known was laid to rest in his home country.

"The turnout is emotional," Shacklock said about the crowds. "The whole country has turned out, and the whole world is honoring such an amazing life."

The Queen's imprint on the hearts of the people she served is what people with ties to Nashville and London say they will never forget.

Vanderbilt University and University of Oxford public policy professor Carolyn Heinrich was there the day she died.

"The thing you noticed immediately was every business had — I don't know how they did it overnight — they had a tribute to the Queen in the doorway. The buses had [tributes] on their signs. Everywhere you looked... you couldn't turn and there wasn't a tribute to the Queen," said Carolyn Heinrich.

Shacklock said he'll personally never forget Queen Elizabeth's commitment to her country.

"An amazing dedication of service. Amazing, unswerving faith that she has kept in the year, and I'm very honored to be one of her subjects, still," Shacklock said.

Something else Heinrich said she'll always remember is the great respect people in the U.K. showed the Queen right after she passed.

"None of the government officials could appear. They can't make any public appearances for that 10-day mourning period," said Heinrich. "As an American, one of the things that strikes you most is how they observe very well-known and carefully matriculated rituals."

Click here for more reporting on the ceremonies and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.