Watch Now
News

Actions

Images released of proposal to transform Fort Negley into open-air museum

The fort represents how Nashville became a Union stronghold in the middle of a Confederate state. People can learn about the Black Americans who built the fort, the history of Native Americans in the area, and the thousands of U.S. Colored Troops who defended the fort.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 07:52:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.

The goal is to create an open-air museum that speaks to the history of the freed and runaway slaves who built the fort for the Union.

ft negley rendering 4.PNG
Fort Negley Future Proposal
Rendering of the proposed revitalized Fort Negley.

Metro Parks and the Metro Historical Commission shared images of what it will be proposed for the area to look like.

It maintains the area as a green space, but with honest history explained throughout.

ft negley rendering 1.PNG
ft negley rendering 2.PNG

The fort represents how Nashville became a Union stronghold in the middle of a Confederate state. People can learn about the Black Americans who built the fort, the history of Native Americans in the area, and the thousands of U.S. Colored Troops who defended the fort.

Years of community engagement, feedback, and planning have been put in to come up with the design.

The project is expected to cost about $78 million in total and would be built over time in three phases. It begins with fixing stonework this winter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap