Imagine Nashville releases survey of 10,000 Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine Nashville released a survey last week detailing four ways growth in the city could be directed.

For 14 months Soto has worked as the co-chair of Imagine Nashville to find the parts we want to keep and change about the city we love. Soto believes Nashville brings a sense of belonging.

"What we learned through Imagine Nashville is that many Nashvillians are also concerned that some of that is going away we are losing it," said Soto. "The report is basically the decimation of what are, the aspirations that we have, what are the things that we want to keep and what are the things that we want to change."

The responses from 10,000 people show some ways that make Nashville's communities unique are going away.

"That is affordability, that is home ownership, that is rental, that is for young people where they graduated from college to the seniors who are on fixed income," said Soto.

The survey showed Nashvillians want more affordable housing, a safer and more efficient transit system, and neighborhoods with a distinct character.

"In 10 years when we look back we are going to be better that all of the investments and collaborations move forward to take us there," said Soto.

