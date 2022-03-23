Immersive Van Gogh opening to public Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville iteration of an Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit has been planned for months and has experienced many delays, as NewsChannel 5 Investigates has reported. The date of the the opening was pushed back from early November to December of 2021 until February and finally, late March of 2022.

However, despite substantiated skepticism that it would be able to do so, a public grand opening is set for Thursday, March 24 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace on Ridgefield Way in Nashville.

The event will first open for an invite-only preview on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Musical guest David Anderson will perform at the VIP opening for a gala filled with high profile guests — country artists, fashion designers, radio hosts and Tennessee senators among them.

There will be a presentation and a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.

The touring exhibition has sold over 4.8 million tickets across North America and has been praised as "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest. It is a touring visual spectacle designed to immerse attendants in a world of iconic works by Dutch post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh.

In this exhibition, Van Gogh's works will be projected in large scale against the walls of the hosting venue, bolstered with art, light, music and movement. The intention of the event is to show off amazing artwork while evoking the highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness of the painter who made it.

Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger). More information available on the Immersive Van Gogh website. The event is scheduled to run in Nashville from March 24 to June 19.

