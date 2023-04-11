Immigrant families now displaced after apartment fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an all-too-familiar story: an apartment fire rips through units and leaves tenants displaced.

The latest fire happened in south Nashville last week. The fire displaced about a dozen families, including over 20 children. Many of them are immigrants and those close to them say they came to this country with nothing. They’re having to start all over again.

"Some of them are staying with friends or family. Some of them are staying in hotels. They’re all spread out now," Gracie Olguín said.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the blaze at Haywood Lane Apartment complex on Nolensville Pike.

Olguín just met these families seven months ago.

"We noticed a need here. Most of these families are immigrants, and they don’t have a lot. God laid it on my heart to just come here. We come here every week to pick up five kids for church," Olguín said.

Three weeks ago, Olguín's church was there hosting a community cookout for the families. She didn't know these families would be leaning on her for support after the fire.

The 28-year-old and her husband have launched a GoFundMeto help raise funds, so the families can buy the necessities they lost in the blaze.

Olguín is blessed to be in a place where she can help these families get back on their feet. She hopes others will help too.

"A lot of them are scared too because they think Americans don’t want them here. I just want to show them that I’m an American, and I’m glad they’re here. I want to help them and I love them," Olguín said.

Staff members from Haywood Elementary School, The Hispanic Family Foundation, and the American Red Cross are helping these families too.