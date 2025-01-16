Immigrant rights groups concerned after governor includes Immigration in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In response to the special session announcement, immigrant rights groups are voicing their concerns after immigration issues were part of the call.

“We're absolutely disappointed,” said Lisa Sherman Luna, Executive Director of the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC). She criticized the unusual combination of topics being tackled together in the session. “This special session is about the governor moving a deeply unpopular voucher agenda on the backs of vulnerable immigrant families who call Tennessee home and victims of Hurricane Helene."

While Gov. Lee did not specify which illegal immigration legislation would be prioritized, he indicated that state agencies should "stand ready" for the first day of President Donald Trump’s next term. Trump has threatened to implement the largest deportation program in history.

“Immigration law is federal law, and so it seems a little premature to start trying to address this through the state legislature, when we don't even know what the federal guidelines are at this point,” said Tessa Lemos Del Pino, Executive Director of Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors.

Another nonprofit organization, The Remix Tennessee, highlighted that over 400,000 undocumented individuals live in the Volunteer State. They argue that deporting them could raise prices, cost jobs, and negatively impact the economy.

“We're ready to bring forward the facts, to talk about the economic effects that this could have on our state,” The Remix Tennessee Co-Director Cathy Carrillo said. “We're not going to let the hate and racism of a few people destabilize our state and separate our families.”

Earlier this month, Lee expressed openness to using the state’s National Guard to implement Trump’s vision. Luna emphasized that the consequences of such actions could extend beyond the undocumented community.

“We know the impact that it has to see your neighbor, your student, your coworker ripped from their family and put into deportation proceedings,” she said.

Luna believes state lawmakers should redirect their focus toward legislation that supports their constituents.

“What the governor is doing and what the legislature is doing is not meeting the needs of everyday Tennesseans who are just trying to provide for their families and thrive here in our state, and that's what we should be focusing on,” Luna said.

Lee’s announcement follows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's own call for a special session intended to coordinate Trump’s planned immigration crackdown.

“Last year, Gov. Lee directed key state agencies to begin preparing for federal immigration policy implementation. In this special session, we will ensure the state is best positioned to coordinate with federal, state, and local law enforcement to implement the Trump Administration's plan to enforce existing federal immigration laws. President Trump has made it clear that states will play a major role in partnering with his Administration to make our communities safer. Tennessee is heeding the call,” said Lee's spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com