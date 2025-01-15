"This is home for us," Nonprofits support Nashville’s immigrant community amid deportation fears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. WTVF — On Monday, NewsChannel5 introduced you to an undocumented woman concernedabout her family's future as President-elect Donald Trump promises mass deportations. Governor Bill Lee continues to express his support for this plan. Since this issue affects many of our neighbors in the community, we wanted to take the time to delve deeper into the story.

“I am a Tennessean. I am a Nashvillian, and this is home for me and my community,” said Gloria.

Gloria is a 50-year-old woman who left everything she knew and loved in Mexico to escape domestic violence. We are not using her real name and obscuring her face because she fears being deported herself. Since 2002, Gloria has called Nashville home while trying to take the necessary steps to become a legal resident.

“Throughout these 23 years, almost 24, I've been hearing constantly, ‘Why don’t you fix your situation?’” she shared.

“Have you tried?”

“Of course,” replied Gloria. “The system is broken. It was created a long time ago, so there’s no way for me to fix my situation, even if I have the money or the means to do it. The system doesn't allow us to do it.”

Allen King, the legal director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), explains that one of the reasons this process is so difficult is that there haven’t been significant changes to U.S. immigration laws in decades.

“We are currently operating under an act that was first passed in 1952,” said King. “The last significant changes were made in the 1990s, and now in 2025, we're still working under this outdated system, which no longer reflects the realities of the world.”

With only days left until President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House, the nonprofit is preparing for what may come.

“I think there’s just a lot of fear in the community right now,” explained King.

Trump has pledged to deport roughly 11 million people who lack permanent legal status, a plan that experts estimate could cost America at least $315 billion.

“One important misconception is that the government can pick someone up and deport them just because they don’t have status,” King said during a virtual meeting. This Thursday, he led TIRRC's first meeting for immigrants.

“We want the public to know that even if you don’t have status, the United States Constitution protects everyone here in the country."

Around 70 people joined the virtual Zoom call to learn about their rights.

“They have the right to go through an immigration court process,” explained King. “They must be served with documentation explaining their court proceedings. They have the right to present a case for why they should not be deported.”

The incoming administration has vowed to target criminals. However, a study from the Brennan Center for Justiceand Stanford Institute for Economic Public Research shows that immigrants—both undocumented and those in the U.S. legally—commit crimes at lower rates than U.S. citizens.

A review by Axios revealed that out of nearly 2 million cases in immigration courts last year, only about 0.5% involved deportation orders for crimes other than illegally entering the U.S.

“Whether people realize it or not, immigrants help build this country,” said King. “There are immigrants working in virtually every sector, and someone needs to advocate for them, especially as this issue becomes a hot topic and so much negativity is unfairly directed at them.”

The nonprofit law firm Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors is also hosting clinics in town. Immigration attorney Charlotte English recommends creating a family preparedness plan.

“Have all your important papers and copies accessible, and ensure someone other than you knows where to find them,” explained English. “If you have children, create a caregiver plan and talk to them about what would happen if a parent were detained or unable to come home.”

This is a plan that Gloria and her family have already put in place. As their future remains uncertain, they will continue to work and live one day at a time.

“We take pride in the work we do and in our contributions to this community. This is home for us,” Gloria said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com.