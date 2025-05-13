Immigrant rights organizations mobilize amid ICE-THP joint operation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Immigrant advocacy groups are patrolling streets and providing resources as ICE detains over 100 individuals during a week-long collaboration with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A week into a joint operation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), immigrant rights groups are mobilizing to monitor police activity and support affected communities.

The coordinated effort, which officials describe as focused on traffic enforcement, has resulted in 103 individuals being detained by ICE following 588 traffic stops conducted by THP.

Volunteers with MusicCityMigraWatch have been patrolling streets since the collaboration began, witnessing what they describe as concerning patterns in enforcement.

"We're using our own gas, our own vehicles. We're putting miles on our vehicles. We're all volunteering to keep our community safe," said Fernando, a volunteer who requested his last name be withheld due to fear of retaliation.

Fernando says he's witnessed approximately 40 traffic stops, including one where a Latino driver was pulled over for having a broken license plate light, and was released after showing a driver's license. Fernando thinks it was because officers were able to confirm his legal status after seeing his ID.

"Normally, what they would do is maybe give you a citation, a warning. No, he just asked for ID. He saw that he had a driver's license and let him go," Fernando said.

Another volunteer, Ashley, reported similar observations during her monitoring efforts.

"If they can't detain someone, they're off to the next stop. It feels like they are hunting down individuals that they can detain," Ashley said.

The advocacy group organized a community meeting Saturday to train others on constitutional rights and specific ways to support the cause. The gathering also included a mutual aid collection for families affected by the operation or those staying home out of fear.

Deacon Jacilyn Goodwin explained the purpose behind the community support efforts. "The action of us moving into the community to love our neighbor and to fight the injustice that's happening is what we're called to," Goodwin said.

THP has denied claims of racial profiling, stating that troopers are only making lawful stops based only on traffic infractions to keep Tennesseans safe. According to THP, these stops have resulted in 4 DUI arrests, 3 drug arrests, and the identification of 6 felony wanted persons.

Of those arrested by ICE, officials say it includes a convicted child sex predator, a suspected Tren de Aragua member, and an MS-13 Gang Member.

"A child sex trafficker has been caught, a gang member, multiple felons," said Governor Bill Lee. "These people don't need to be in our backyard. And these kinds of efforts will help remove them."

The group claims ICE has a significant record of misrepresenting the truth.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com