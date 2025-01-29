Immigration bill gets heated as audience members forcibly removed in Tennessee special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In its special session, the Tennessee legislature is taking on immigration bills, but not without some input from the public that caused state troopers to forcibly remove audience members on Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Lee added immigration to the special call, surprising some members of leadership that the governor wanted to take on the topic immediately. Gov. Lee said he wanted to make immigration a top priority directly after President Donald Trump took office.

The nonprofit organization, The Remix Tennessee, highlighted that over 400,000 undocumented individuals live in Tennessee. They argued that deporting them could raise prices, cost jobs, and negatively impact the economy.

Here’s a breakdown of what lawmakers have submitted.

Immigration Enforcement Division

The bill wants to create an Immigration Enforcement Division within the Tennessee Department of Safety, overseen by a Chief Immigration Enforcement Officer appointed by Gov. Lee.

This would in effect create a Tennessee border czar to serve as a federal liaison with the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement. It would allow an agreement between the state and the United States Attorney General concerning the enforcement of federal immigration laws, detention and removals, and investigations in the state. That is known as the 287 G agreement.

The department would only last during the Trump administration. Per the bill, it would “sunset” or stop at the end of the Trump administration. Legislators would have to renew the department if they want it to continue after 2028.

As written, the new division would only employ four people, including the border czar who is scheduled to make $231,401.

The department itself will cost the state around $1.4 million each year, according to the fiscal note.

State grants for immigration agreements

The bill would allow for state grant funds to encourage local law enforcement to also complete 287 G agreements. Local agencies aren't required to participate.

However, the bill's language would not require city councils and county commissions to approve the participation.

That would cost the state $5 million in the budget for this upcoming year. It's not clear what that amount will be in future years.

Enhanced punishment for "sanctuary cities"

By state law, Tennessee doesn't allow for sanctuary cities to begin with.

However, the bill would allow the Tennessee Attorney General to remove elected leaders who violate Tennessee's existing ban.

State ID changes for non-citizens

The bill outlined that only American citizens or lawful residents would be allowed a Tennessee ID.

Additionally, there will be a new marker on licenses for those who aren't citizens. Lawmakers said that is being done to prevent non-U.S. citizens from registering to vote.

Lawmakers didn't indicate how big of a problem this was within in the state, but this summer the Secretary of State's office caused a stir when it requested 14,375 registered voters to provide proof of citizenship this summer before the 2024 election. The office later said they wouldn't kick voters off the rolls if they didn't respond.

At the time, the Secretary of State's office said it compared Tennessee's voter roles with data from the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security — the department that issues driver's licenses. Residents — who were American citizens — complained to NewsChannel 5 at the time they received the letter, particularly after they had been U.S. citizens for more than a decade.

The new law would also require proof of citizenship for renewal of licenses.

Audience members removed out of committee

The language of the immigration bill garnered attention from the public who came to watch the House committee proceedings on Wednesday morning.

Several members of the public have been removed by THP after the chair of the House Immigration Committee called them out of order. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/U6ovmYsybX — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) January 29, 2025

Audience members were snapping their fingers and at one point vocal during lawmaker discussion. Another outburst later is what provoked Chairman Chris Todd, R-Jackson, to ask state troopers to remove those he said were causing a disturbance.

In Tuesday's education committees, the chairperson laid out rules against snapping, vocalization and how audience members could engage with their paper signs.

No audience members were removed from education committees.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at emily.west@newschannel5.com or chris.davis@newschannel5.com.