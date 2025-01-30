Immigration bill passes both Tennessee House, Senate in special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Republican supermajority passed in both chambers an immigration bill that would create a border czar, an enforcement division and new state IDs for non-citizens.

House members voted on party lines after an impassioned debate on Thursday afternoon that lasted more than an hour during the special session.

The Senate already passed the bill on Wednesday. Democrats were staunchly against the bill.

Here's what the bill does.

Immigration Enforcement Division

The bill wants to create an Immigration Enforcement Division within the Tennessee Department of Safety, overseen by a Chief Immigration Enforcement Officer appointed by Gov. Lee.

This would in effect create a Tennessee border czar to serve as a federal liaison with the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement. It would allow an agreement between the state and the United States Attorney General concerning the enforcement of federal immigration laws, detention and removals, and investigations in the state. That is known as the 287 G agreement.

The department would only last during the Trump administration. Per the bill, it would “sunset” or stop at the end of the Trump administration. Legislators would have to renew the department if they want it to continue after 2028.

As written, the new division would only employ four people, including the border czar who is scheduled to make $231,401.

The department itself will cost the state around $1.4 million each year, according to the fiscal note.

State grants for immigration agreements

The bill would allow for state grant funds to encourage local law enforcement to also complete 287 G agreements. Local agencies aren't required to participate.

However, the bill's language would not require city councils and county commissions to approve the participation.

That would cost the state $5 million in the budget for this upcoming year. It's not clear what that amount will be in future years.

Enhanced punishment for "sanctuary cities"

By state law, Tennessee doesn't allow for sanctuary cities to begin with.

However, the bill would allow the Tennessee Attorney General to remove elected leaders who violate Tennessee's existing ban. This became a point of contention during the House Finance Committee hearing. "This should not be illegal or felonious to cast a vote as an elected official," said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat.

"Voting to establish a sanctuary city is just that, we’re not going to have that in the state of Tennessee," replied Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican.

Sanctuary cities are already banned under Tennessee law.

State ID changes for non-citizens

The bill outlined that only American citizens or lawful residents would be allowed a Tennessee ID.

Additionally, there will be a new marker on licenses for those who aren't citizens. Lawmakers said that is being done to prevent non-U.S. citizens from registering to vote.

Lawmakers didn't indicate how big of a problem this was within in the state, but this summer the Secretary of State's office caused a stir when it requested 14,375 registered voters to provide proof of citizenship this summer before the 2024 election. The office later said they wouldn't kick voters off the rolls if they didn't respond.

At the time, the Secretary of State's office said it compared Tennessee's voter roles with data from the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security — the department that issues driver's licenses. Residents — who were American citizens — complained to NewsChannel 5 at the time they received the letter, particularly after they had been U.S. citizens for more than a decade.

The new law would also require proof of citizenship for renewal of licenses.

