In a heart-stopping video, TWRA officers captured going above and beyond in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Though experienced and dedicated, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are not traditionally regarded as first responders.

In a new 16-minute video posted on social media, we see TWRA officers going above and beyond what is expected of them making swift water rescues in the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene.

The video comes from bodycam footage from Officer Justin Pinkston. It highlights the good work of Major Shelley Hammonds, Lieutenant Jeff Prater, Communications Coordinator Matt Cameron, and Officer Pinkston.

We see them rescue people clinging to a tree, people standing on the roof of a barn, people clinging to a tractor outside of a house, and a man and his two dogs trapped inside their home.

You hear a man say "Bless your heart for bringing us," and "Thank you" after they're pulled into a boat and taken to dry land.

There are a lot of powerful moments. Watch the full video here.

