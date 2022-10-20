In Depth: How does the proposed Titans community benefits agreement stack up against other deals?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Football is a sport that centers around game-changing plays, and the Tennessee Titans are hoping their announcement is one of them.

"Today we are proud, honored, excited, privileged to present our one community benefits platform," said Adolpho Birch, the senior VP of Business Affairs for the Titans.

As the team hopes to convince Nashville's Metro Council on approving a new enclosed stadium deal, they offered up a Community Benefits Platform that consists of binding contracts with community partners. It's become a common tactic for sports teams hoping to sell their cities on building them a new stadium.

"We think this is the most dynamic, comprehensive community benefits platform that has been seen, not only in this state, but in this country," boasted Birch, during a news conference on the campus of Tennessee State University Thursday afternoon.

The team is partnering up with 16 different organizations, businesses and universities to create more than a dozen initiatives. It includes two different funds that address affordable housing and small, minority-owned businesses.

"A $2 million fund that will provide loans and grants to small and diverse businesses," explained Jahari Matthews, the Program Director for the Titans.

The plan also opens up a 12,000-square-foot community room that will be a part of the new proposed stadium.

"This space will serve as a convener for local non-profits, community-based organizations, educational programs and residents to have priority access and usage," said Matthews.

The team also plans to pay all construction employees an $18 minimum wage.

"Our goal is to get to that amount as a minimum for all of our employees," added Birch in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Here's a full list of all of their initiatives and partnerships:

Titans Economic Inclusion Program

$18 / hour minimum wage for employees

A MBE/SBE/DBE and workforce development program maximizing minority inclusion and opportunities in stadium construction and beyond

1st & Goal Small Business Support Program

$2 million fund with Citizens Bank for loans and grants for qualified small and minority-owned businesses who need access to capital

Scholarships for small and minority-owned businesses to grow capacity through the Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC)

Titans' Hope and Imagination Center

12,000 square foot multi-purpose community space in the new stadium

Flexible space for nonprofits and community organizations to utilize for education programming, celebrations, community space, food and clothing drives and more

Real Estate Development and Leadership Council

Paid virtual internship and adult professional program with Project Destined focused on real estate and sports venue development

Hands-on experience with stadium construction and design teams and network with professional opportunities and certifications in the future

Home Field Advantage Catalyst Fund

A $5 million investment to provide access to grants and loans to encourage affordable housing through community development corporations

Initiatives would focus on affordable and workforce housing throughout the city

Keep Nashville Home Campaign

An annual awareness campaign to encourage eligible seniors to apply for available housing security assistance programs and increase participation

Launched in 2021 with the Urban League, NAACP and Trustee Erica Gilmore

Neighborhood Business Spotlight

Inspired by Nashville's historic Jefferson Street, the Titans will select a group of businesses representing other iconic streets and roadways to highlight each year

Selectees receive a direct financial contribution and media and brand promotions through social media platforms and public recognition

Direct Community Support

Titans will continue to directly invest in community priorities through volunteer service, capital investments and programming

The Titans will support the Looby Community Center, for example, through the launch of "Friends of Looby Center" to support future capital improvements and through updates to the kitchen space, computer lab, game room and outdoor playground.

Mental Health Initiative

Trauma-informed therapy sessions and training through Cheatcode Foundation, a program currently available to Titans players and Coaches

Training for healthcare and community workers, trauma-informed sessions, and community engagement events in the pilot program's zip codes of 37218, 37208, 37209, 37216 & 37206

Metro Nashville Public Schools

An expansion of the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks that will include health and wellness programs, literacy initiatives, athletics and internships

Titans will continue existing partnerships with MNPS, including the expansion of girls flag football into MNPS high schools, enhancing the high school football game experience and Titans staff volunteer efforts

Tennessee State University

TSU and Titans will be expanding their longstanding relationship by launching a new partnership that will establish several initiatives including incorporating athletics, academics, students and university support through scholarship and job shadowing programs and professional development opportunities

Titans will serve as the annual presenting sponsor of the John Merritt Classic and partner with TSU to expand gameday activation and expanded branding opportunities

Internship Programs

Annual internships and educational opportunities for local schools and universities that provide on-the-job experience and training.

Many of the community partners picked tell NewsChannel 5, they're delighted.

"It allows economic inclusion and they have the support that is needed by being able to participate in our programs," said Angela Crane-Jones of the Nashville Business Incubation Center.

But how does it compare to other community benefit agreements?

When Nashville SC sold Metro Council on building Geodis Park back in 2018, their deal included specific enforcement mechanisms in case the team or their partners fell short on their promises. The Titans assure us, their binding agreements will too. NewsChannel 5 just hasn't gotten a copy of the specifics yet.

"We’ll enter into agreements with each partner that details the obligations that each of us have and the things we’re expecting and we’ll hold each other to it," Birch said.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the most recent NFL stadium built with a community benefits agreement. The Raider's CBA centered around hiring at least 38% minority and female contractors as a part of their construction process. The Titans promise to do that too, they just didn't give us specific benchmark numbers.

"Is there a specific number right now or is that to be announced?" asked NewsChannel 5 Reporter Chris Davis.

"I think that’s to be announced. The idea will be — we need to look and understand what’s available, what capacity is there," replied Birch.

As to whether this platform will be a game changer for the two-tone blue, much like a game, we'll just have to watch and find out.

The Titans organization has launched a website dedicated to answering questions about their Community Benefits Platform. You can read it for yourself by clicking here.