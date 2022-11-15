Fighting parking tickets: Why one rental car business owner says he's challenging several from Metropolis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 continues its in-depth look at a company that operates several private parking lots in Nashville.

Metropolis Parking used to be known as Premier Parking.

One Nashville business owner said he's gotten more than a dozen parking tickets from Metropolis that he says shouldn't be his.

Brandon Davis with Adrenaline Luxury Rentals said he's getting those tickets from Metropolis Parking after his renters return his cars.

Metropolis uses automated cameras that can read license plates to enforce parking in many of their lots.

After getting more than 15 tickets, Davis said he began asking his renters what happened, and many came back with the same response.

Renters told him they were handing their keys over to a valet, who then parked the cars in a lot.

Metropolis said some valet companies nationwide do partner with them to use their lots to park cars, but Davis said it's still unclear to him how he ended up with so many tickets from his renters — for lots his renters say they've never been in.

Davis admits some tickets his renters got have, in fact, been legitimate, and Metropolis has agreed to remove others. But he's still had to appeal many.

"It's time-consuming for me to do this," Davis said. "I have to get ahold of the customer [and] Premier, then I have to fight it and then risk affecting my business or my personal credit."

As the tickets keep coming, Davis said he hopes something can be figured out.

Representatives for Metropolis Parking have told us that parking violations are sent to the addresses on file associated with a car's license plate, and people who get tickets can dispute them either online, through email, or by calling 888-359-0089.

A representative for Metropolis said Tuesday they'd look further into the situation involving Davis.