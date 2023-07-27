In extreme heat, pay attention to how medicine effects you. Some increase sunburn, heat exhaustion chances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During this stretch of 90-degree weather, a lot of us are avoiding long periods out in the sun.

If you take certain medications, it's actually recommended by doctors that you limit your sun exposure even more.

Dr. Julian Blaseio typically sees Medicare patients 55 and older at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in North Nashville.

Dr. Blaseio said about half of what is stored in a typical medicine cabinet can cause problems when it's hot. Over-the-counter medicines, including ibuprofen, can be problematic and prescriptions such as diuretics, anti-depressants and anti-psychotics can affect you, too.

"Our body has the ability to adjust the temperature inside our body," Dr. Blaseio said. "Some of these medicines can affect directly those specific centers in our brain that regulate and determine whether we're too hot, and we need to do something to cool down by sweating, decreasing heart rate, changing where the blood is going. Sometimes medicines can alter our body's ability to be able to do that."

He also explained some of the drugs you don't want to leave in a hot car either.

"Medications like insulin. It is very important how they're stored. So if it's really hot outside and they're not stored appropriately in cool environments, they may expire and aren't safe to take anymore," he said.

If you think the heat is causing your dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea or weakness, you might need to switch things up with your medication. Don't do that until you talk to your doctor.