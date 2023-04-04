In light of The Covenant School shooting, some families considering homeschooling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some families are considering homeschool following The Covenant School shooting that left six dead plus the shooter more than a week ago.

Following what happened, Blakely Winn heard about it on the news with her mom. They were recording a video of their cats when Blakely became overwhelmed with emotion. Three of the school shooting victims were 9 years old.

“What if my school’s next?" Blakely Winn said.

Blakely said she wanted to share the video with viewers because she wants the public to know how students feel.

Now, she's begging her mom to homeschool.

"Well the pro is you don’t have to worry about your kid getting murdered at school, it’s terrible, it’s terrible that you have to worry about that," her mom Emily Winn said.

It's something Winn is discussing with her husband.

"Homeschooling — I don’t want to have to do that because I don't want her to miss out on things or sports. There’s social interactions," Winn said.

But she said Blakely has come home from school anxious and with tummy aches recently.

"She’ll hear something outside, and she automatically like ducks," Winn said.

At home Blakely feels safe.

"God is in control, and we can’t live in fear, and if you live in fear you’re letting the devil win, but at the same time you have to be vigilant," Winn said.

Emily and her family have moved out of town, but she used to live by Covenant and went to the church a couple of times.

"It all hits really close to home, and I think anybody that has a 9-year-old right now is feeling it extra," Winn said.

Before the next school year, parents have a lot of tough decisions to make.

"Every time you drop your kid off at school I spend the entire day . . . all you can do is pray," Winn said.