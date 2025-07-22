In-N-Out CEO relocating to Tennessee, joining wave of Californians making the move

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The CEO of popular West Coast fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger announced she's relocating her family to Middle Tennessee, citing challenges with raising a family and doing business in California.

Lynsi Snyder's move comes as the burger chain builds its eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, though she clarified the company is not relocating its corporate headquarters.

"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family isn't easy here. Doing business here isn't easy here," Snyder said on the podcast Relatable. "The bulk of our stores will be in California, but it will be wonderful having an office out there."

The announcement adds to a growing trend of Californians moving to Tennessee, with IRS data from 2022 showing Los Angeles remains one of the top places people are relocating from to Nashville-Davidson County.

Real estate agent Jessica Tammaro says she receives multiple calls each week from people across the country looking to make Middle Tennessee their new home.

"My first California client was three families. It was two sisters and a mother and father. They all three bought homes here," Tammaro said.

Tammaro believes Tennessee's unique political landscape is part of the appeal for new businesses.

"I think a lot of companies like the idea of being in a red state and a blue city. A blue city, you get diversity of workers and income levels," Tammaro said.

Financial considerations also play a significant role in the migration.

"Several people have come from California, and they bought the same-priced home here, but again with the reduction in property taxes and income taxes, it makes sense for them," Tammaro said.

Snyder later clarified on social media that In-N-Out is not relocating its corporate headquarters. She explained the move into Tennessee simply offers In-N-Out associates new opportunities to buy a home, raise a family, and be part of the company's expansion in another region of the country.

Construction on the company's eastern territory office in the Berry Farms area in Williamson County is expected to be completed by 2026.

Governor Bill Lee responded to Snyder's announcement on X, saying he's confident In-N-Out will thrive in the Volunteer State.

From the first time I met Lynsi and her team, we both knew @inandout would thrive in the Volunteer State.



I look forward to many years of continued prosperity for Lynsi and her family as they create greater opportunity for Tennesseans to thrive. https://t.co/rFTPdkcHnv — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 20, 2025

