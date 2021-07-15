In TDH memo, chief medical officer cites 'lack of leadership' in recommendation to fire Fiscus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee’s chief medical officer cited a “lack of effective leadership” in his recommendation to fire the state’s top vaccinations official earlier this week.

NewsChannel 5 obtained the personnel file for Dr. Michelle Fiscus via a formal records request through the Tennessee Department of Health.

Dr. Fiscus was fired from the department of health on Monday after facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over TDH's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

However, Dr. Tim Jones, the state’s chief medical officer, recommended in a memo to TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey that Dr. Fiscus be fired due to her “failure to maintain good working relationships with members of her team, her lack of effective leadership, her lack of appropriate management, and unwillingness to consult with superiors and other internal stakeholders on [Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program] projects.”

Jones states in the memo that he and another doctor met with Fiscus and another physician to discuss complaints against her, alleging “disrespectful treatment and ineffective management” on her part. He said that meeting ended with a “refusal of both parties to communicate constructively.”

Jones also alleged that in May, Fiscus shared a letter of “her own interpretation of state and federal law with external partners with respect to vaccinations and other medical treatment of minors.” Jones said that should have been reviewed by both leadership and departmental legal counsel.

Jones concluded the memo by saying:

"These examples clearly demonstrate that Dr. Fiscus’s performance in this role has led to strained relationships with internal and external stakeholders at multiple levels, and to an ineffective and noncohesive workplace. Her leadership and management of her team does not foster the culture or environment expected at the Tennessee Department of Health."

VACCINATION CONTROVERSY

Dr. Fiscus had recently come under fire from Republican state lawmakers over the Tennessee Department of Health's outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. She sent a memo with information on the Mature Minor Doctrine, case law that allows doctors to treat teenage patients without parental consent.

"I had medical providers asking what to do if someone under age presented themselves for COVID-19 vaccine if they could provide it or not," she said in an interview with NewsChannel 5's Kyle Horan.

State lawmakers took issue with the memo, with State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) saying the doctrine wasn't in the code and had no power.

"It's very disconcerting to see the memo, the letter from Dr. Fiscus stating that Tennessee law allows the department of health to give vaccinations to children 14-years of age," Bowling said during a committee meeting on June 16.

Dr. Fiscus believes she was fired to appease lawmakers.

The week prior to her termination, emails obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, show TDH officials were ordered to not even acknowledge that August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

During the month, Dr. Fiscus says TDH typically sends out a news release, a Governor's proclamation and communicates with local health departments and partners. But this year, TDH officials were told there will be no outreach at all.

TDH released a statement denying that the department plans to pause vaccination efforts.

"As shared previously our vaccination efforts have not been halted or shuttered. We are simply taking this time to focus on our messaging and ensure our outreach is focused on parents who are making these decisions for themselves and their families," the statement read.

Some lawmakers threatened to abolish TDH after it acknowledged the Mature Minor Doctrine. Communications within TDH show the department bowing to lawmakers' concerns, stating TDH will not hold any immunizations events on school property or hold COVID-19 vaccine events at organizations that solely work with children and adolescents.

COVID-19 IN TENNESSEE

Tennessee has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationwide, 55.7% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.2% have received two. In Tennessee, only 42.6% of residents have received at least one dose and 38.2% are fully vaccinated.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This map shows the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered in each state.

TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in June that demand for the vaccine in Tennessee was so low, the state is not accepting its full allotment of vaccine doses.

According to the CDC, new cases in the state have been on the rise in recent weeks, with the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents up 191% from the week prior.

As of July 14, there have been a total of 872,362 cases reported in the state and 12,625 residents have died from COVID-19.